Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 23,211 Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,780,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at $51,762,215.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,988,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

