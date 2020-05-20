New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Teradyne worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of TER stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

