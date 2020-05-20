New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 112,342 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

JD stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

