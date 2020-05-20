Alps Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.