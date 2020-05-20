Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 348.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

