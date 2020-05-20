Arizona State Retirement System Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in American States Water by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American States Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $2,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American States Water by 537.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 50,237 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth $495,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

American States Water stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

