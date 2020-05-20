State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $868,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 120.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 92,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $591,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,500. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

