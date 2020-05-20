Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,684,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,086,069 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Apple worth $69,849,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

