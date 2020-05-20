SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,934 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 425.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other Quaker Chemical news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $209.05.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

