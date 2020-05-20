Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

