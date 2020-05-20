JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 379 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day moving average is $284.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

