Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

