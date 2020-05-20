Main Street Research LLC Has $21.22 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.