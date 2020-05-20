Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 167.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,994 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.15. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.