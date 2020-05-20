CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.44 and its 200-day moving average is $284.15. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

