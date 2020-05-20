Raina Moskowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raina Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

