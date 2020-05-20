Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 518,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Halliburton worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 324,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Halliburton by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 144,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Halliburton by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 112,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

