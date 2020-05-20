Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $61,000 Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apache by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of APA opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

