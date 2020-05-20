Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 670 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com stock opened at $191.68 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

