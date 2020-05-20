10,224 Shares in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a PE ratio of -599,500.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

