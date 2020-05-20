10,488 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

