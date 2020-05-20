Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 94,378 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,378 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

WBS stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

