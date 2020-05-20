American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

