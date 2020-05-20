Creative Planning Raises Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.