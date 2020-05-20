Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 300.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after buying an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

