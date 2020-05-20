Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

DECK stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

