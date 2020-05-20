Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Catalent by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

