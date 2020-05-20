Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 144,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $3,775,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock worth $8,543,795. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

