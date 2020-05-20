KBC Group NV Makes New $78,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2,714.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Samis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Starks acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,440 shares of company stock worth $649,939. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

