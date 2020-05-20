SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 526,094 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $69,057,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

ADVM opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.11. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $807,129. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

