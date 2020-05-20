National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 379,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:NSA opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 0.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

