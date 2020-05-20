Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $777.99

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $777.99 and last traded at $761.68, with a volume of 14253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $767.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $616.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of -649.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

