Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $777.99

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $777.99 and last traded at $761.68, with a volume of 14253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $767.00.
A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $616.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of -649.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
