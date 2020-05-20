LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.43

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.43 and last traded at $159.55, with a volume of 16464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,576,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shopify Reaches New 1-Year High at $777.99
Shopify Reaches New 1-Year High at $777.99
LHC Group Sets New 12-Month High at $160.43
LHC Group Sets New 12-Month High at $160.43
Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co.
Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co.
Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s Largest Position
Microsoft Co. is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s Largest Position
Harlan S. Robins Sells 11,100 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Stock
Harlan S. Robins Sells 11,100 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report