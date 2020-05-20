LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.43

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.43 and last traded at $159.55, with a volume of 16464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,576,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.