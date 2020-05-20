Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,706,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $754,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

MSFT stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

