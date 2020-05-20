Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,140,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $179,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,994 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

