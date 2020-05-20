Harlan S. Robins Sells 11,100 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $436,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,882.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

