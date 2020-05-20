S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $316.13

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.13 and last traded at $314.36, with a volume of 17346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.62.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.