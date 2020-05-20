S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $316.13

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.13 and last traded at $314.36, with a volume of 17346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $316.13
S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $316.13
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 10,000 Shares
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 10,000 Shares
Facebook, Inc. CFO Sells $371,223.95 in Stock
Facebook, Inc. CFO Sells $371,223.95 in Stock
Onespan Inc Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 50,000 Shares
Onespan Inc Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 50,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Twilio Inc General Counsel Sells 5,108 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Twilio Inc General Counsel Sells 5,108 Shares of Stock
Legg Mason Inc Director Edward P. Garden Sells 777,593 Shares of Stock
Legg Mason Inc Director Edward P. Garden Sells 777,593 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report