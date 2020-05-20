Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 10,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.54, for a total value of C$945,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,165,174.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 54.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$97.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

