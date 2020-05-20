Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $371,223.95 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 20th, David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00.

FB opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $607.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

