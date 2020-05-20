Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 50,000 Shares

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $915,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,055,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of Onespan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,928,109.60.

On Friday, May 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85.

Shares of OSPN opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $734.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Onespan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 480,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Onespan by 75.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Onespan by 140.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Onespan by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 227,402 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

