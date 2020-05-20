Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells 5,108 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TWLO stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $197.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
