Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells 5,108 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TWLO stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $197.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

