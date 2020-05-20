Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Director Edward P. Garden Sells 777,593 Shares of Stock

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

