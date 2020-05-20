Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 36,499 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 787,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.