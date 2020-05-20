Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 36,499 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 787,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
A number of brokerages have commented on ABUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
