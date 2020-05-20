Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $659,307.18 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,486 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total value of $659,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88.

On Thursday, February 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $197.15. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

