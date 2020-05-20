Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David B. Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $607.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.