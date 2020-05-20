Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Chee Chew Sells 2,010 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWLO stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $197.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

