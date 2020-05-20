New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of HD Supply worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HD Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,907,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDS opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 95,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

