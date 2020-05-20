HC Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

