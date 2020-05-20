West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

NYSE WST opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.84. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.