Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VER. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

VER opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

