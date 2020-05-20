Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VER. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

VER opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc
HC Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust
HC Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
Vereit Inc Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.
Vereit Inc Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,894 Northwest Pipe
Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,894 Northwest Pipe
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report